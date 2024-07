Tánaiste Micheál Martin has backed calls from within his party for tanning beds to be banned on health grounds, saying the evidence around sunbeds and cancer is very strong.

When asked if he would support a ban this week, Martin responded: “I would. They are carcinogenic.”

You currently have to be over 18 to use a sunbed in Ireland, but medical professionals and researchers say a full ban is needed.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast earlier this year, Professor Caitríona Ryan explained that one session on a sunbed can increase the risk of skin cancer by 60%.

So today we’re asking: Should tanning beds be banned?