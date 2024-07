TÁNAISTE MICHEÁL MARTIN has backed calls from within his party for tanning beds to be banned on health grounds.

However, no timeline for legislation is yet in place.

Martin said the evidence around sunbeds and cancer is very strong and therefore the action “must be banning”.

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in Ireland with over 13,000 new cases diagnosed every year.

By 2040, the National Cancer Registry of Ireland expects this number to double.

When asked if he would support a ban this week, Martin responded: “I would. They are carcinogenic.”

The Tánaiste and leader of Fianna Fáil is responsible for implementing Ireland’s ban on indoor smoking in 2004 while he was Minister for Health.

“I faced this fundamental moral question when we did the smoking ban many years ago.

“When the report came back and said passive smoking was a carcinogen, it causes cancer, then the action had to be very clear in response.

It is similar to asbestos. We had to deal with asbestos.

“If the evidence, and the evidence is very strong around sunbeds and cancer, then the action is clear. The action has to be banning that. It is injurious to the health of people.

Advertisement

“That is why I would support a ban very clearly,” the Tánaiste said.

As it stands, a person must be over 18 to use sunbeds in Ireland, but medical professionals and researchers say a full ban is needed.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast earlier this year, Professor Caitríona Ryan explained that one session on a sunbed can increase the risk of skin cancer by 60%.

According to The Irish Cancer Society, 7% of the population use sunbeds, with 3% using them as frequently as once a week.

“Public health measures have worked in many areas in improving the quality of life, reducing illness and death.

“I would have to work with the respective ministers and I don’t want to give specific timelines now. But I think a decision needs to be agreed in principle on that,” the Tánaiste said.

A recent study from Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda found that there are currently 365 tanning salons nationwide.

The Tánaiste comments come after Fianna Fáil Cork TD Christopher O’Sullivan called for an outright ban on tanning beds earlier this month in Dáil Éireann.

O’Sullivan noted that Australia banned commercial tanning beds in 2016 and said it is “long past time” Ireland follows suit.

Responding to O’Sullivan’s comments in the Dáil, Taoiseach Simon Harris – also a former Minister for Health – said he agreed with him about the dangers.

He said he was supportive of taking further action and would seek the view of current Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.