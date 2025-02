ACTOR DANNY DYER will join Taoiseach Micheál Martin on tomorrow’s Late Late Show.

It’ll not be Dyer’s first brush with politics, having become embroiled in political affairs several years ago after using a choice expletive for former British prime minister David Cameron for leaving office after the Brexit referendum.

Cameron called the Brexit referendum and resigned after the UK voted to leave the EU.

“What’s happened to that twat Cameron who brought it on?” fumed Dyer on ITV’s Good Morning Britain in 2018.

“How come he can scuttle off? He called all this on. Where is he? He’s in Europe, in Nice with his trotters up.

“Where is the geezer? I think he should be held accountable for it.”

Dyer will be on to promote his new movie Marching Powder, which is described as the story of an “aging, drug-taking football hooligan who feels increasingly irrelevant in today’s society as he struggles to keep his family together”.

Advertisement

He will also be chatting about life since EastEnders and why he’s decided to run a caravan park this summer with his daughter Dani.

Meanwhile, RTÉ said Martin will be in the studio to discuss his reasoning for visiting the White House for St Patrick’s, “the turbulent start to the new Dáil and his plans on how to tackle the housing crisis”.

Multi-award winners Jessica Lange and Ed Harris will also join host Patrick Kielty.

They are starring in a film adaptation of Eugene O’Neill’s classic, Long Day’s Journey into Night, and are in Ireland for the world premiere of the film at the Dublin International Film Festival.

They’ll chat about their time shooting the film in Wicklow, connections with Ireland, and their careers in Hollywood and on Broadway.

Sarah Corbett Lynch will be on the show to talk about her memoir, A Time for Truth, about her father Jason Corbett.

Jason was killed nearly ten years ago in North Carolina by Sarah’s stepmother Molly Martens and Molly’s father Tom Martens.

They were released last year after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

And there’ll also be a musical performance from country music and blues singer Muireann Bradley, with the Donegal native will be performing Delia.