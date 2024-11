TAOISEACH SIMON HARRIS has today said that the “next step” to take in dealing with immigration is a means-tested contribution model for people in international protection – as he argues it “makes sense” to have access to a chartered plane to deal with deportations.

Speaking to reporters on the campaign trail in Cork today, the Taoiseach said that although Ireland benefits from immigration, “there also has to be common sense”.

He told reporters that he believed the next step was a contribution model for people in international protection who are earning money, as they have a right to in Ireland after six months. It would be a means-testing contribution, he added.

“It doesn’t pass the common sense test with the Irish people, that at the moment, you could be here earning money and not paying a contribution. So it is about that fairness, and I think that’s important for social cohesion,” he said.

When asked about plans to change the deportation system, Harris said that there has been a “significant” increase this year in the number of deportations carried out, both voluntary and involuntary.

He outlined that as Ireland’s policy on migration strengthens through its connection with Europe, “it’s likely we’ll see a very significant increase in the number of returns to other countries, and it makes sense now to have an availability to call on a chartered plane.”

Harris said that many people are leaving the country on a deportation order on commercial flights, but it is “sensible” that the infrastructure is put in place that should the government need use of a chartered plane to carry out deportations, that would be available.

He specified: “This is about returning people to the country of origin or to or to a country where they may already have sought asylum. It’s not in any way comparable with policies that the UK have had in place in relation to Rwanda, policies that I in the past have described as despicable and stupid.”

At a European Council summit in October, Harris said Ireland would be in favour of implementing the Migration and Asylum Pact more quickly and claimed that most people in Ireland want to see the issue of migration dealt with – but quickly differentiated Ireland’s position from the UK’s Rwanda policy.

The Rwanda policy was introduced under then-Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and involved the deportation of asylum seekers to Rwanda, a country in East Africa. The policy was slammed by groups across the world, including Harris, who said in October that “It didn’t really work, didn’t really result in anything happening.”

Today, Harris set out to define Fine Gael’s position on the matter of migration, as Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald also commented on deportations yesterday.

Yesterday, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald backed her integration spokesperson Claire Kerrane in a controversy over the Roscommon-Galway TD’s call to see deportation considered for any immigrant who commits a crime.

McDonald said that Kerrane’s view was “common sense”, but differed with her party’s integration spokesperson and said that it should only be considered for a “serious violent offence” and “not for misdemeanors or petty crime”.

“This is all about building a migration system that is fair but firm right across the country,” Harris said. “And I think having a charter plane available when it’s needed, plus having a contribution charge system for people who have income and have means are both common sense measures.”