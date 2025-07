MICHEÁL MARTIN SAYS he needs to have words with European Commissioner and Fianna Fáil colleague Michael McGrath.

Not to discuss anything serious to do with European affairs, but to ask why Cork City is not listed as a city at the photo station at the EU Pavilion at Expo 2025 in Osaka.

The Taoiseach was attending the global exhibition of cutting-edge technology and industry, taking a tour of the Ireland Pavilion and pavilions operated by the EU and UN.

Sitting down in front of the camera, he was asked to choose where in Ireland he would like his photo superimposed into. He chose the option of ‘cities’.

“You better have Cork,” he joked to one of the pavilion ambassadors.

She laughed, not knowing how seriously this country leader takes his homestead. Only Dublin, she told him.

“Ah for God’s sake, is that all you have, come on. I’ll choose Dublin then. But I must tell Commissioner McGrath,” he said, smiling as he had his photograph taken.

Sweltering heat in Osaka

Expo 2025, which is expected to attract 28 million visitors over six months, was jam-packed with visitors today, despite the 33 degree sweltering heat.

Ireland is one of 150 countries participating in the Expo, with the Taoiseach’s visit today forming a key marking on his trip to Japan this week which the main focus has been on promoting trade links between the two countries.

Over €16 million spent

Irish participation in Expo has cost more than €16 million over the past three years, with the pavilion itself accounting for nearly €7 million.

The Taoiseach defended the spend today, telling reporters that trade between Japan and Ireland is €21 billion and it is growing every year.

Ireland is selling more to Japan than the Japanese is to Ireland, he said, stating “you have to look at in that context”.

Taoiseach at the Ireland Pavilion at Expo 2025.

Any links between the two countries were being gleaned on today.

One Japanese staff member working at the Irish Pavilion is a “culinary expert”, the Taoiseach was told while getting his tour.

The staff member laughed as he told the Taoiseach how he’d spent time in Ireland as a student and had worked in Centra making the Irish food staple ‘the chicken fillet roll’.

Now it’s probably a fair assessment to state that it is highly unlikely the Taoiseach has had ever had a chicken fillet roll, given his notorious health diet, but he laughed along nonetheless.

Irish whiskey

Showcasing what Ireland has to offer, such as Irish whiskey, was also on the agenda today, with the Taoiseach taking a meeting with Clonakilty Whiskey.

Martin sipped on a ‘White Lady’ gin cocktail that had been made up for him, regaling how there was once a nightclub after the same name in Kinsale that he used to frequent.

Japan is the second largest market in Asia for Irish whiskey and the opportunities are growing. In 2020, 55,000 cases of Irish whiskey were sold to Japan, with 206,000 cases sold last year.

There was also traditional Irish music played today, not only by professionals, but by the Taoiseach today who took to the harp to play what he said was an “experimental piece”.

The day was rounded out with a showing of a new ‘asadora’ known as a morning drama TV series, which the Japanese people watch first thing in the morning.

A staple of Japan’s domestic entertainment industry, they are only around 15 minutes long.

A screening of the new series was shown at the Ireland Pavilion today.

The story of Lafcadio Hearn, who came from Ireland to Japan as a journalist in 1890 and married Koizumi Setsu, is being made into a new dramatisation.

“As you may know, the National Broadcaster NHK are retelling the story of Setsu and Hearn in their popular morning drama series, ‘Baké, Baké, ‘The Ghost Writer’s wife’ later this year,” he said.

The Taoiseach said he hoped the mini-series could be shown in Ireland to foster the links between the two countries.

Rounding out his speech, Martin said Expo proves that by working together great things can be achieved when there is unity of purpose.

“It shows us that time differences, cultural differences, and language barriers can be overcome to create something great. What has been achieved here is truly a beacon of light in these turbulent times,” he said, before raising his glass and toasting:

“To Ireland and Japan, to Unity in diversity. Sláinte, Kampai.”