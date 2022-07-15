Taoiseach to express condolences on Abe killing on official visit to Japan

TAOISEACH MICHEAL MARTIN is to visit Japan next week on an official visit, where he will express condolences for the killing of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Martin will also travel to Singapore on the four-day trip.

It is hoped that the visit will reinforce relations between Ireland and the two countries, and will develop the Irish relationship with the Asia-Pacific region.

In Tokyo, the Taoiseach will meet with political representatives, the business community and members of the Irish diaspora.

He will also meet with Japan’s Prime Minister Kishida, and visit the site of the new Ireland House in Tokyo which is due for completion in 2024.

The House will serve as the focal point of the Irish community in Japan.

He will express “sincere condolences” to Kishida and the people of Japan on Abe’s killing, which has shocked the world.

Abe was shot at close range last week while giving a campaign speech in the city of Nara, days ahead of upper house elections that saw his ruling party strengthen its hold on power.

In Singapore, Martin will meet Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Lawrence Wong. He will also meet with a number of Irish companies operating in Singapore, engage with the Irish community and visit Changi Chapel and Museum.

This is the first visit to Japan by a Taoiseach since 2013 and the first to Singapore since 2004.

Speaking ahead of the visit, the Taoiseach said Ireland has “much in common” with Japan and Singapore.

“While there, I expect to discuss Russia’s immoral and inhumane invasion of Ukraine, the impact of which is being felt all around the world.

“We’ll also discuss global challenges, maintaining economic growth, restoring broken supply chains, and how we can work together on climate change.”