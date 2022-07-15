Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Friday 15 July 2022
Advertisement

Taoiseach to express condolences on Abe killing on official visit to Japan

Micheál Martin will also visit Singapore on the four-day visit.

By Emer Moreau Friday 15 Jul 2022, 10:27 AM
55 minutes ago 1,497 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5817701
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

TAOISEACH MICHEAL MARTIN is to visit Japan next week on an official visit, where he will express condolences for the killing of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Martin will also travel to Singapore on the four-day trip.

It is hoped that the visit will reinforce relations between Ireland and the two countries, and will develop the Irish relationship with the Asia-Pacific region.

In Tokyo, the Taoiseach will meet with political representatives, the business community and members of the Irish diaspora.

He will also meet with Japan’s Prime Minister Kishida, and visit the site of the new Ireland House in Tokyo which is due for completion in 2024.

The House will serve as the focal point of the Irish community in Japan.

He will express “sincere condolences” to Kishida and the people of Japan on Abe’s killing, which has shocked the world.

Abe was shot at close range last week while giving a campaign speech in the city of Nara, days ahead of upper house elections that saw his ruling party strengthen its hold on power.

In Singapore, Martin will meet Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Lawrence Wong. He will also meet with a number of Irish companies operating in Singapore, engage with the Irish community and visit Changi Chapel and Museum.

This is the first visit to Japan by a Taoiseach since 2013 and the first to Singapore since 2004.

Speaking ahead of the visit, the Taoiseach said Ireland has “much in common” with Japan and Singapore.

“While there, I expect to discuss Russia’s immoral and inhumane invasion of Ukraine, the impact of which is being felt all around the world.

“We’ll also discuss global challenges, maintaining economic growth, restoring broken supply chains, and how we can work together on climate change.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie