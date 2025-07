TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has arrived in Japan where he will begin a four day visit.

He’s set to travel to a number of major cities and meet with the nation’s prime minister.

The Taoiseach will travel to Tokyo, Osaka, and Hiroshima over the four days.

Japan is Ireland’s second-largest trading partner in the Asia-Pacific region, with annual two-way trade totalling €21.5 billion.

There is a big demand for some Irish produce, such as beef, Irish whiskey, seafood and grain products.

In Tokyo, Martin will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba, as well as taking part in engagements focused on Ireland’s relationship with Japan, trade and culture links, and advancing work on a Join Leaders’ Statement signed during Martin’s last visit in 2022.

Advertisement

He will officially open the new home of the Irish Embassy in Japan and of Ireland’s trade and investment agencies based in the country: Ireland House Tokyo.

In Osaka, the Taoiseach will attend Expo 2025. A year long series of activities at the Expo have been designed to increase Ireland’s presence and visibility in Japan, including the opening of the new Ireland House.

Speaking prior to the trip, Martin said, “I am looking forward to opening the new Ireland House Tokyo, a significant milestone in Ireland’s relationship with Japan, and to visiting the Irish pavilion at Expo which is showcasing Ireland’s creativity and culture.”

On the final day of his visit, Martin will visit Hiroshima and will lay a wreath at the Cenotaph to mark 80 years since the atomic bombing.

“In an increasingly complex geopolitical environment, Japan is an important strategic partner for Ireland on the global stage,” Martin said.

“Ireland and Japan are very like-minded on the major issues facing the world and I look forward to exchanging views with Prime Minister Ishiba and discussing how to strengthen the ties between our two countries.”

He said that he is honoured to be visiting Hiroshima, and said that the memorial there “is a stark reminder to us all of the devastation wrought by nuclear war and the importance of peace and stability across the world.”

Our Political Editor Christina Finn is in Japan to cover the Taoiseach’s visit – you can follow her here on X.