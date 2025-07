THE TAOISEACH SAID it is “unsatisfactory” that the main person convicted for the killing of an Irish Defence Forces Private Seán Rooney in 2022 is still at large.

A Military Tribunal in Beirut convicted one main defendant, Mohammad Ayyad, for the murder of Private Rooney and has sentenced him to death, The Journal understands.

Private Rooney, 24, from Newtowncunningham, Co Donegal, was killed while serving in Lebanon when his UN peacekeeping convoy was attacked on 14 December 2022.

The shooting, near the town of Al-Aqbiya in the south of Lebanon, a stronghold of militant group Hezbollah, resulted in the death of Private Rooney while Trooper Shane Kearney, 22, was badly wounded.

Micheál Martin said a number of people had been convicted in relation to his murder but some of the sentences were “unduly lenient”.

Ayyad, a member of Hezbollah, was absent from yesterday’s proceedings. The militant group has rejected responsibility.

“The main culprit was at large and that is very, very regrettable,” the Taoiseach said ahead of Cabinet.

“The delay that it has taken to have justice has been far too long and I must say that some of the sentences are unduly lenient as well in respect of others,” he added.

“Peacekeeping is a very noble cause and Private Sean Rooney gave his life to the cause of peacekeeping and to protect others.”

“I’ve said repeatedly to the Lebanese authorities that the nobility of the role of the peacekeeper must always be reflected in terms of bringing those who are responsible for this murder to justice and we will continue to make that point.”

Advertisement

Martin said death sentences in Lebanon had not been applied for “quite some time” and the expectation is that it will be commuted.

“Overall, those responsible had escaped, if you like, justice for far too long. Many are at large for quite some time and the main individual now is at large as well and that is very unsatisfactory.”

He added: “The court has made its decision, we can’t interfere in the operation of the court itself. But I think the whole process certainly left a lot to be desired.”

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Defence, Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD, said it is “unacceptable” that Ayyas is at large.

He said some of the sentences handed out to other people involved in the killing were “inexplicably lenient”.

He said: “While the guilty verdict is welcome, it is unacceptable that the main defendant, Mohammad Ayyad, remains at large, and it is a matter of great regret that some of the sentences handed out to some of the other defendants appear inexplicably lenient.”

He said the killing is a reminder of the “considerable risks” the Defences Forces face on international peacekeeping missions.

“That is something we should never forget and should always be grateful for. At just 24 years of age, while trying to keep other people safe, Seán Rooney made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty,” he added.

He empathised with Seán Rooney’s family over the delay in the case, and said he hopes that this verdict would now bring some closure.

“It is an unthinkable tragedy that Seán Rooney’s life was cut short so young. While today is a difficult day for all who knew him, I hope that this verdict will at least bring some sense of closure to the Rooney family.”

Additional reporting from Sophie Finn & Muiris O’Cearbhaill