TAOISEACH SIMON HARRIS has said he is looking forward to meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a two-day meeting of the European Council.

The Taoiseach is travelling to Brussels today where he will discuss a range of issues with fellow EU leaders, including the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine, and security and defence.

It comes as the European Union launched membership talks with Ukraine on Tuesday, as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war wages on in the country.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Harris said the items on the agenda “demonstrate the serious challenges we face”.

“I look forward to having an exchange with President Zelenskyy when I will reiterate Ireland’s steadfast support for Ukraine,” he said.

“The EU must continue to deliver on our promise to be with Ukraine in their fight against ongoing Russian aggression for as long as it takes.”

Harris said it’s important that the Council is in a position to welcome agreements that will provide more military assistant to Ukraine, as well as longer-term security guarantees.

“Building on the recent Summit on Peace in Ukraine, it is also important that the EU works to rally international support for a just peace based on the UN charter.” he said.

On the Middle East, the Taoiseach said he will be pushing his fellow leaders to support international law and to exert “appropriate leverage on the parties – including the Israeli Government – to reverse a trajectory that is exacting an unacceptable human toll and is putting the security of the region at risk”.

“We must be clear in urging all parties to implement UN Security Council Resolution 2735, to deliver an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostage and a surge in desperately needed humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza.”

He said they also need to provide further support to the Palestinian Authority and recommit “to doing all we can to support a peace process based on the two-state solution as the only way to deliver a just and lasting peace”.

Leaders will also continue discussions on appointments to key EU institutions following the European elections and will consider a new five-year Strategic Agenda for the EU.

“At a time of great challenge for our Union, we need a strong team and we need that team in place as soon as possible to get on with the work of delivering for our citizens,” Harris said.

“I look forward to the European Council completing its work on the appointments and I hope that the European Parliament can complete its work next month.”