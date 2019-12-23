This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Taoiseach contacts Micheál Martin to arrange talks about prolonging life of government

Martin previously called for talks to retain the confidence-and-supply agreement between the parties.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 23 Dec 2019, 10:26 PM
1 hour ago 2,447 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4946664
The Taoiseach has responded to the request from Martin earlier this month to hold talks in the new year
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has written to Micheál Martin for further discussions about a legislative programme ahead of a potential general election in 2020.

The Fianna Fáil leader wrote to the Taoiseach earlier this month to request an agreement on an election date, and indicated that the “sensible and logical option” was to agree to a set of legislative priorities up until the Easter break.

The confidence and supply deal between the parties will become “untenable” if a legislative programme for the new year was not set out, Martin subsequently told reporters.

“The alternative is, if there’s an agreement, a sensible agreement to wind down the Dáil with legislation that can pass that affects people,” said the Cork TD.

This evening, a spokesman for the Taoiseach confirmed he had written to Martin to offer talks about a proposed programme in the new year.

The Taoiseach may seek assurances regarding some Fianna Fáil TDs, specifically John McGuinness, who have said they will not abstain from any future motions of confidence in the government.

Yesterday, a Sunday Times/Behaviour & Attitudes poll showed that support for the two parties was neck-and-neck, with both polling at 27% following a two-point rise for Fianna Fáil.

With reporting from Christina Finn.

