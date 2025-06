DETECTIVES AND GARDAÍ involved in the investigation into the disappearance and death of Cork woman Tina Satchwell have been commended by Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

A judge today sentenced Richard Satchwell to life in prison for the murder of his wife Tina in 2017.

A trial heard that he first reported her missing in March 2017. Her body was subsequently discovered by gardaí under the stairs in their home by gardaí in October 2023.

Asked about the case today, the Taoiseach acknowledged that the case took “longer than ordinarily” to solve.

The Journal reported last week that key evidence was missed at first by detectives and that diligent work undertaken by investigators in Co Cork later to piece the case together – which led to the eventual arrest and conviction of Satchwell.

Fianna Fáil leader Martin commended the gardaí for their work: “I would pay tribute to the gardaí for bringing it to this stage, and for enabling a conviction to be secured.”

He added: “The gardaí did succeed in apprehending a culprit, and the criminal justice system has worked here.”

Sources have said there had been profound missteps in the original investigation that started in 2017, including missed opportunities, leads not followed, glaring holes in stories and phone records not pursued.

File image of Richard Satchwell, who was sentence to life in prison today for the murder of his wife Tina. Alamy, file Alamy, file

A senior detective, David Kelleher, eventually pursued the case files which got the investigation to the point where gardaí could dig inside the terraced house on Grattan Street in Youghal where Tina Satchwell’s remains were found.

Asked today whether the case took too long to lead to a conviction, Martin said: “Obviously that will be internally evaluated by An Garda Síochána, in respect of that aspect of it. And that happens on a regular basis.

“But it’s not for me at this particular point in time to get into the operational side of detective work and pursuing the outcome of crime.”

At the sentencing today, the family of Tina described her as a kind and gentle woman who loved animals. Tina’s cousin, Sarah Howard said that Tina was murdered “by someone who claimed to love her”.

“The emotional toll of her loss is something I will carry with me always,” she said.

File image of Tina Satchwell.

Tina’s half-sister Lorraine Howard said the way Tina was buried in plastic in her own home “sends shivers down my spine every time I think about it”.

“I will never be able to forgive Richard Satchwell for what he has done.”

She said Satchwell wanted Tina where he could have “the ultimate control, within his home under the stairs”. Howard added that Satchwell had deceived them “as the master manipulator he is into believing Tina would one day return”.

Includes reporting by Niall O’Connor