THE TAOISEACH HAS said the Government will not immediately drop its legal case against the UK government over the controversial Troubles Legacy Act following Labour’s general election victory.

Simon Harris said he wanted to work with newly-elected UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to develop a victim-centred approach to deal with the legacy of the Troubles.

The controversial Troubles Legacy Act came into effect on 1 May.

It saw ongoing investigations for unresolved Troubles deaths moved from the PSNI to a new truth recovery body, the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery.

The Police Ombudsman will not take on any new investigations relating to Troubles incidents, new civil litigation are barred and inquests into Troubles deaths which have not concluded oral hearings were stopped.

The Irish Government has launched an interstate legal case against the UK, claiming that the Act breaches the European Convention on Human Rights. That case is still to be heard.

Keir Starmer’s Labour Party previously said it would repeal the Act if it came to power and wants to return to the legacy principles set out in the Stormont House Agreement.

In an interview with Sky News’ Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips programme, Harris said he did not ask Starmer when he would scrap the Legacy Act during their first phone conversation on Friday.

“I did indicate the willingness of my government to work with the British government and with parties in Northern Ireland in relation to legacy,” Harris said.

“I welcome the commitments that the incoming British government has given in relation to replacing the Legacy Act.”

‘Take this step-by-step’

The Taoiseach was also asked if Ireland would now drop its inter-state case against the UK.

“Well no, I think we need to take this step-by-step,” he said.

“We obviously have, in fairness, a British prime minister who is just about in the door of Downing Street in the last couple of days, new ministers have only been appointed.

“I’m very respectful of that reality. I welcome the commitment that the British government has now given in relation to legacy, and let’s see where that brings us in the time ahead.”

However, Harris said he did not think Starmer would need to be pushed on his promise to repeal the Legacy Act.

“He’s given a very clear commitment in relation to legacy. I’m giving a very clear indication back that we’re happy to work with the British government on legacy,” he said.

Legacy is so important and it has to be victim-centred, it has to be human rights based, and it has to provide answers and justice for people who’ve experienced terrible atrocities.

“We also have to listen to the parties in Northern Ireland in relation to getting this right.”

Harris said there is “no doubt” that members of the new British government have a very good sense of Northern Ireland and said Starmer is very familiar with the region himself.

He also welcomed the appointment of Hilary Benn as the new Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

He described Benn as “a very experienced, serious politician who, again, knows Northern Ireland, knows Ireland, and knows the importance of the relationship between the two islands”.

On the prospect of a unity referendum, Harris said: “I just don’t think it arises currently.

“The Good Friday Agreement allows us both have those legitimate, differing aspirations, and there’s a structure in place to address that.

“For me, though, the focus and priority isn’t on a referendum, the focus on priority has to be on delivery.”

He said his constitutional aspiration for the future is for a united Ireland, but “it doesn’t arise today”.

“What arises right now is a moment to reset Anglo-Irish relations after what was a very turbulent period of time, and I’m very excited about the opportunities that that presents.”

‘Let’s work together’

One of Starmer’s first phone calls following his election was to Harris, during which he invited him to Downing Street on 17 July, which he accepted.

The Taoiseach said one of the priorities of his meeting with the Labour leader would be discussing ways of improving the structures for engagement between the two leaders following Brexit.

“It used to be that whoever the Irish Taoiseach and British prime minister was would meet regularly through their membership of the European Union… Those structures obviously aren’t there now,” he said.

“I respect that fact. But we do need to look for new ways of making sure that regular engagement happens.”

He went on to say that the British Irish relationship is “really strong”.

“At the end of the day, we’re neighbours, we’re friends, in many cases we’re family as well.

There’s an opportunity now, a real opportunity that we must seize and that the next generation will never forgive us for if we don’t, to press reset, to say yes it’s been a difficult few years, but you know what? We have so much more in common than divides us.

“We have so many issues of mutual concern. We are two islands side-by-side. Let’s work together and let’s fulfil the promise of the Good Friday Agreement, a Good Friday Agreement that I know is very much in the DNA of the British Labour Party.

Harris also said Ireland would be an ally in any discussions the UK had in improving its relationship with the European Union.

Referring to Brexit, he said: “That decision has been made and my understanding is there’s no British government that intends to revisit that in any manner or means.

“However, it is obviously important that Britain and the European Union continue to be good neighbours and it is absolutely in Ireland’s interest that we facilitate that in every way we can around any European table.”