TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN is among the world leaders who will gather in Poland today to mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau.

Auschwitz-Birkenau was the largest Nazi concentration camp complex and was liberated on 27 January, 1945.

As well as being the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, today is also International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Speaking ahead of today’s commemoration, Martin said it is an opportunity to “remember the unique horrors of the Holocaust, in particular the extermination of six million jews from across Europe in the Nazi death camps”.

He added that it is also an opportunity to “remember the Roma, the disabled, the political dissidents, the members of the LGBTQ community and all who were persecuted and murdered without mercy in the camps”.

Martin also remarked that it is a “particular honour to be here at what is probably the last significant anniversary at which survivors of the camps will be present in person”.

“Though they are now all advanced in years, their memories of what happened in the camps – the profound loss of their family members and the destruction of Europe’s vibrant Jewish communities – remain crystal clear and vivid,” said Martin.

The Taoiseach said we “owe it to them to ensure that now, and for all generations to come, we remember and say never again”.

Martin added that his attendance today at Auschwitz “will recommit us to denouncing and combating antisemitism and all forms of discrimination, intolerance, racism and xenophobia”.

He also hit out at a rise in antisemitism and Holocaust denial.

“In recent years we have witnessed a shocking rise in antisemitism and Holocaust denial, both online and offline,” said Martin.

“I take this issue very seriously and the Government will continue to work at home and with international partners to tackle all forms of discrimination, including antisemitism.”

He said this rise in antisemitism was part of the reason behind the government recently endorsing the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism.

“We will also continue our close relationship with the Jewish community in Ireland and ensure that their concerns are heard,” said Martin.

“In Auschwitz, people from across the world shall gather once again to ensure we never forget.”

EU Foreign Affairs Council

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Simon Harris will attend a meeting of the EU’s Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels this morning, the first since the inauguration of US President Donald Trump.

The meeting will discuss EU-US relations under the new administration, developments in Ukraine ahead of the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion next month, and the Middle East, including the ceasefire and hostage release deal and the need for massive humanitarian access in Gaza.

On Ukraine, Ministers will receive an update from Foreign Minister Sybiha on Ukraine’s priorities and needs, and they will also discuss how to strengthen the EU’s military support for Ukraine, as well as sanctions against Russia.

Ministers will discuss the situation in Syria following the fall of the Assad regime last month, as well as the ceasefire in Lebanon and appointment of a new President and Prime Minister.

As part of this discussion, Harris will speak to the commitment of the Irish Defence Forces in UNIFIL.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Harris said: “I have spoken over the weekend to the EU’s High Representative Kaja Kallas and I look forward to working closely with her and my colleagues on a range of important issues.

“In light of last week’s inauguration of President Trump, I will update colleagues on my conversation with President Trump in November and the need for a strong EU/US relationship.”