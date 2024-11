TAOISEACH SIMON HARRIS will speak later by phone to the Prime Minister of Lebanon, Najib Mikati.

Speaking ahead of the call, Harris said it will be an opportunity to “welcome the entry into force of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah and to call on all sides to implement it fully”.

Harris is also set to “assure Mikati of Ireland’s continued commitment” to the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon.

Under the terms of the deal that brought the war to a halt, the Lebanese military started reinforcing its presence in the country’s south, where Hezbollah has long held sway.

The truce deal requires Hezbollah to pull back north of the Litani River, some 30 kilometres from the border with Israel, and dismantle its military infrastructure in south Lebanon.

Israel launched a bombing campaign targeting Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon on 23 September and later sent in ground troops, after more than a year of cross-border exchanges of fire begun by Hezbollah over the Gaza war.

It killed thousands of people in Lebanon and triggered mass displacement on both sides of the border

Hezbollah has emerged from the war significantly weakened and still mourning the killing in an Israeli air raid of its longtime leader Hassan Nasrallah.

However, in a statement yesterday, Hezbollah said it had achieved “victory” over Israel and that its fighters were at the ready, in its first statement since the truce took effect.

Lebanon Prime Minister Najib Mikati visited Dublin last month on 25 October and Harris said he is looking forward to speaking with him again.

“We will also reflect on how this opportunity should be used by all parties to secure a permanent peace.”

Harris added that he will offer his sympathies to Mikati and “the people of Lebanon on the loss of civilian lives”.

“I will also assure him of Ireland’s solidarity and steadfast support as Lebanon looks to recovery and reconstruction,” Harris added.

“It is important now that those displaced are allowed to return safely to their homes and that much needed humanitarian aid and assistance begins to flow unhindered.”

Meanwhile, Harris said Ireland “stands ready to help the Lebanese government in any way we can, working with the EU and at the UN, to ensure the implementation of the ceasefire in line with UN Security Council Resolution 1701″.

UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah, stipulates that only the Lebanese army and UN peacekeepers should be deployed in south Lebanon.

Harris further remarked that he will “assure Prime Minister Mikati of Ireland’s continued commitment to UNIFIL and the vital work our peacekeepers are doing to secure the peace”.

The UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) yesterday welcomed the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah and said that it has begun adjusting operations to the “new situation”.

“We will continue performing our mandated tasks, and we have already begun adjusting our operations to the new situation,” UNIFIL said in a statement, adding that peacekeepers “stand ready to support Lebanon and Israel in this new phase”.

“We will cooperate with all relevant partners to make the cessation of hostilities work,” it said.

In Lebanon, more than 900,000 people fled their homes in recent weeks, according to the UN, as Israel pounded the country.