REACTING TO TONIGHT’S sweeping tariffs from the US, the Taoiseach has said there is “no justification” to the measures and maintained that Ireland will “weather this storm”.

Micheál Martin said that the imposition of 20% tariffs on exports from the EU “is bad for the world economy” and will impact more than €4.2 billion worth of goods and services are traded between the EU and the US daily.

One sigh of relief was that expected tariffs on pharmaceutical products did not take place, although they may yet feature in future sector specific levies.

“I deeply regret the US decision to impose 20% tariffs on imports from across the European Union,” Martin said.

“We see no justification for this. More than €4.2 billion worth of goods and services are traded between the EU and the US daily.

“Disrupting this deeply integrated relationship benefits no one. Tariffs drive inflation, hurt people on both sides of the Atlantic, and put jobs at risk.”

Donald Trump making his Liberation Day announcement today. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Martin added that there is “no doubt” that these tariffs will have an “adverse impact”, but said he would be continuing to urge the EU aims for a “proportionate” response.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will deliver a statement at 5am Brussels time (4am Irish time) tomorrow to outline the initial response.

“Now is a time for dialogue, and I believe that a negotiated way forward is the only sensible one,” Martin said.

“A confrontation is in no one’s interests. Ireland will be a strong advocate for an outcome which enhances the existing and strong transatlantic trading relationship,” he said.

Tánaiste and Trade Minister Simon Harris struck a more downbeat note, saying that there are “no winners” in a tariff war: “They are bad for consumers, put jobs at risk, and drive up costs and uncertainty for business.”

He added: “I must be honest tonight that a 20% blanket tariff on goods from all EU countries could have a significant effect on Irish investment and the wider economy and the impact of what has been announced is likely to be felt for some time.”

These tariffs are in addition to the tariffs on steel and aluminium (25%) and auto sector (25%) that the US announced last month.

Harris said he will meet with EU counterparts next Monday to continue negotiations on the response to Trump – which is expected to be announced in a fortnight – and added that he believes an agreement can be found.

“Ultimately every disagreement has to end in agreement and we will be continuing to advocate and argue for negotiated solutions. This is how we will end this dispute and this will be my focus along with that of my colleagues in the time ahead,” Harris said.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said on social media that “safeguarding jobs, helping Irish businesses to grow in global markets and ensuring the all Ireland economy continues to grow at pace” would need to be priorities.

My priority is to defend Irish national interests. That means safeguarding jobs, helping Irish businesses to grow in global markets and ensuring the all Ireland economy continues to grow at pace.



— Mary Lou McDonald (@MaryLouMcDonald) April 2, 2025

Farmers, whiskey sector and more react

Irish business groups have been reacting to the US tariffs unveiled by Donald Trump tonight in his much-vaunted ‘Liberation Day’, with all calling for the EU to urgently find a way to reach a negotiation with the White House.

The Irish Business and Employers Confederation (Ibec) chief executive Danny McCoy said the group was “deeply disappointed” by the US decision to impose 20% tariffs on exports from the European Union.

McCoy said that the tariffs will present challenges for a number of sectors, resulting in a “net overall export impact of around 2–3% in the short-term”.

Ireland’s economic position should provide the “necessary cushion to absorb slower growth”, McCoy added.

“We now urge the Irish Government and the European Commission, to act with urgency to find a negotiated solution with the US administration,” McCoy said.

“Government must also work with business to assess the potential consequences for the Irish economy resulting from the imposition of US tariffs and the likely EU response to these tariffs.”

McCoy added that the Government “must advocate for a proportionate and measured EU response”, informed by supply chains, strategic considerations and the “broader implications of any retaliatory measures” taken against the US.

The Irish Whiskey Association was highly concerned by the announcement and its impact on Irish Whiskey, spirits and liqueurs in the USA, calling a tariff of 20% an “existential threat” to the Irish spirits’ sector.

“The effects of this tariff will be immediate. Should an appropriate resolution not be found, this tariff may have a detrimental effect on the position of the category in the US market, undoing decades of success and growth,” the group said, adding that the US has been the “engine of growth” for the sector thanks to 41% of Irish drinks exported there every year.

In an initial reaction to the announcement of tariffs, the Irish Farmers Association (IFA) said they will leave Ireland at a “competitive disadvantage” given the impact on Irish products on the US market, including major brands such as Kerrygold.

“The fact that New Zealand only has a 10% tariff for dairy products and the UK only has a 10% tariff on drinks, while the EU will have 20% tariffs, will leave us at a competitive disadvantage against some of our biggest competitors in these two sectors,” the IFA said.

In a statement tonight, Ian Talbot, CEO of Chambers Ireland said the tariffs present immediate challenges but that it is essential Ireland and the EU respond with “calm and resolve”.

He said Ireland and the EU should prioritise strategies that enhance our competitiveness and strengthen our trade engagement, rather than escalating tensions.

He added that empowering businesses to sell goods and provide services in other markets remains critical to mitigating the impact of tariffs.

“With the right approach, this challenge can become a catalyst for progress,” Talbot said.

But he added: “Government must closely monitor the impacts, particularly on SMEs, and consider measures to support viable businesses as they re-engineer their business models.”

Talbot also called on the Government to pursue an “urgent, relentless focus on the delivery of vital infrastructure”.

“Delivering on what we can control has never been more vital,” he added.