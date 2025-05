TAYLOR SWIFT HAS bought back her first six studio albums, after a years-long battle to own the rights to her earlier music.

Now, she says, she will not release re-recorded versions of her self-titled debut album or Reputation, her sixth album.

It’s undoubtedly a bittersweet moment for fans, who fiercely backed the singer after she opened up about the sale of her masters, as well as the rights to all her music videos and artwork, by her record label in 2019. She said she tried to purchase them herself but that the conditions were undesirable.

Since then, she’s released re-recordings, known as Taylor’s Versions, of four of the “stolen” albums: Fearless, Speak Now, Red and 1989.

Each album came with previously-unheard bonus tracks – “from the vault”.

Rumours have swirled constantly about when she may announce the re-release of her first and sixth albums. Fans can stand down now, in the knowledge that they’ll never come.

In an emotional letter posted on her website, Swift wrote: ”I’ve been bursting into tears of joy at random intervals ever since I found out that this is really happening.

“I really get to say these words: All of the music I’ve ever made… now belongs to me.

“I can’t thank you enough for helping to reunite me with this art that I have dedicated my life to, but have never owned until now.

I almost stopped thinking it could ever happen, after 20 years of having the carrot dangled and then yanked away.

“To my fans, you know how important this has been to me — so much so that I meticulously re-recorded and released four albums, calling them Taylor’s Versions.”

In December, Swift finished the Eras Tour, a 149-show tour that celebrated each phase of her music career.

The 35-year-old said it was the success of that tour, combined with the re-releases, that enabled her to buy back the masters.

Swift didn’t say how much she paid, but Billboard reports it was in the region of $360 million.

“All I’ve ever wanted was the opportunity to work hard enough to be able to one day purchase my music outright.”

She added that she was heartened that her fight to own her music inspired younger artists to negotiate better deals for themselves.

“Every time a new artist tells me they negotiated to own their master recordings in their record contract because of this fight, I’m reminded of how important it was for all of this to happen.”

She now not only owns her music, but the music videos and artwork associated with them.