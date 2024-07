POP STAR TAYLOR Swift made a donation to Crosscare’s food poverty services following her sold-out gigs in Dublin.

Swift played three sold-out gigs at the Aviva Stadium last month as part of her Eras world tour.

She has made donations to various food banks across her tour stops and Crosscare confirmed today that Swift made a donation to their food poverty services.

Crosscare supports people who are homeless and also provides support to migrants and asylum seekers, as well as running a food poverty support service.

It was founded in 1941 as part of a wide range of initiatives by the Catholic Church in the Archdiocese of Dublin.

Advertisement

Originally an emergency coalition to address poverty in Dublin, it expanded in the 80s towards the multi-service agency it is today.

Crosscare works with hundreds of families with children who experience food poverty and a spokesperson said Swift’s donation will “enhance our ability to assist even more families in need in the coming months”.

The amount that Swift donated has not been disclosed but Crosscare said the donation will enable it to “solidify” its food poverty service and “reach those most in need”.

Last year, Crosscare supported close to 800 families, including over 1,500 children, and distributed over 2,000 food hampers.

However, it said that demand for its service continues to increase.

Crosscare aso runs a cafe on Portland row which offers low-cost nutritious meals and served over 6,000 meals from this cafe last year.