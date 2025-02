DUBLIN WEST TD Ruth Coppinger has criticised the positive character testimonials provided in court for former garda William Ryan, who was jailed yesterday for falsely imprisoning and sexually assaulting a woman in a Co Wicklow garda station.

William Ryan was convicted by a jury of three counts of sexual assault and one count of false imprisonment of the woman at Aughrim Garda Station in Co Wicklow on September 29, 2020.

The court heard Ryan prevented the complainant from leaving Aughrim Garda Station and sexually assaulted her three times. The woman had gone to the garda station for advice about retrieving her son’s car, which had been seized by gardaí in Co Carlow the previous day.

The victim in the case, who can’t be named to protect her anonymity, told the court yesterday that she felt “broken” and “degraded” during the trial process.

35 testimonials were handed in on behalf of Ryan during the court case, including some from gardaí that were precluded from coming to court to give evidence.

One testimonial was also provided from a former superintendent.

Solidary-People Before Profit TD Ruth Coppinger expressed concern that 35 references were provided in court about “what a great person he is”, and voiced her concern that active members of An Garda Síochána would provide positive testimonials.

“How you could argue that he’s a great garda when he clearly broke every single rule in relation to safeguarding,” Coppinger told reporters today.

“Why are the gardaí doing it? It’s an absolute outrage.”

What an absolute disgrace after sexually assaulting & imprisoning a woman looking for help at a Garda station of all places. #EndMisogynyInCourts pic.twitter.com/ut2arhXLz2 — Ruth Coppinger (@RuthCoppingerSP) February 10, 2025

Coppinger pointed to new legislation which came into effect last year, the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences & Human Trafficking) Act 2023, which mandates that individuals providing character references for sexual offenders must be sworn in and can be cross-examined in court.

“When will we see these character references completely obliterated,” Coppinger said in the Dáil today.

“Even if you bring in the new law whereby people (who provided character references) could be called in to testify, the victim would have to listen to 35 people testify against her. It’s outrageous”.

Rachel Morrogh, Chief Executive of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, explained to The Journal that the new act did not apply to this case because it predated the legislation that was passed in July 2024.

“I think that the character references in this case demonstrate why that law was so important, and why it is so critical that it was introduced last year,” Morrogh said.

“It’s hugely traumatizing for a survivor to hear people defend the character of someone who does something so awful to them, and these character references are made after they’ve already insured difficult legal process in many cases.”

‘No one is above the law’

The Dublin Rape Crisis Centre welcomed the six-year jail sentence for Ryan, saying that it “reinforced the vindication” of the woman who was falsely imprisoned and sexually assaulted by the former garda.

Morrogh “commended the bravery” of the victim, wishing her “continued health and healing”.

“The sentencing yesterday sends a message that no one is above the law,” Morrogh said.

“We hear every day believe how hard it is for victims of sexual violence to tell anyone about what happened to them – never mind someone in such a position of trust in the community.”