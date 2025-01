A ROW OVER speaking time in the Dáil is showing no sing of abating ahead of the Dáil returning on Wednesday.

The opposition TDS who make up the five opposition technical groups in the Dáil, are to make a joint submission to oppose the Regional Independents Group sitting in opposition.

The Labour Party and Sinn Féin both sought their own legal advice on the issue after Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy received legal advice that Independent TDs who support the government, yet want to be part of an opposition grouping, can do so.

Murphy was herself a member of the Regional Independents and put forward by the group for the role as Ceann Comhairle as part of government formation talks.

The advice received by both Sinn Féin and the Labour Party is that the move is not permissible under current standing orders.

Based on the legal advice received, both parties argue that the Regional Independents who have participated in government formation talks cannot be considered members of opposition for this reason and because of the fact they agreed on the programme for government and some of them are now junior ministers.

Both parties have noted the fact Independent TD Michael Lowry, who was the lead negotiator for the group, said last week that the members of the group involved in the talks would “support the next government on the good days and the bad days”.

In a draft letter to Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy, the Labour Party said Independent TDs cannot run with the hare and hunt with the hound.

The huge row erupted in Leinster House last week when members of the Regional Independents group said they wanted to create an opposition technical group despite some of its members pledging to support the potential new coalition.

A technical group must have five or more TDs to qualify for Dáil speaking rights.

Some members of the Regional Independents group are set to become super junior ministers or junior ministers and therefore cannot be part of an opposition technical group.

However, the rest of the group wish to continue to sit in opposition despite offering their full support to the new government.

Independent TD Michael Lowry, who will support the government, outlined the proposal at the Dáil Business Committee meeting on Thursday.

The only members of the Regional Independents Group who did not participate in government formation talks are Aontú’s two TDs Peadar Tóibín and Paul Lawless and Independent TD Carol Nolan.

The members of the group involved in the talks were: Seán Canney, Noel Grealish, Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran, Marian Harkin, Michael Lowry, Barry Heneghan, Gillian Toole and Danny and Michael Healy-Rae.

Lowry, Heneghan, Toole and Danny Healy-Rae are seeking to remain on the Opposition benches alongside Aontú and Nolan.

Speaking yesterday on the matter, the soon-to-be Taoiseach, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said he didn’t think the public were too “excited” about the issue.