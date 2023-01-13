Advertisement

Friday 13 January 2023 Dublin: 9°C
The tablets seized by Gardaí.
# Organised Crime
Teen arrested as Gardaí seize over €169,000 worth of Alprazolam tablets in North Dublin
The seizure was made during an operation targeting persons suspected to be part of an organised crime group in North Dublin.
3.7k
3
55 minutes ago

A MALE IN his late teens has been arrested today following the seizure of 84,510 Alprazolam tablets with an estimated value of €169,020 in North Dublin. 

The tablets were discovered during a joint operation targeting persons suspected to be involved in an organised crime group in the area. 

The operation was carried out by the Coolock District Drug Unit and the Revenue Customs Service. 

The male youth who was arrested is being detained at Ballymun Garda Station. Investigations are ongoing. 

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
