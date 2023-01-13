Teen arrested as Gardaí seize over €169,000 worth of Alprazolam tablets in North Dublin

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A MALE IN his late teens has been arrested today following the seizure of 84,510 Alprazolam tablets with an estimated value of €169,020 in North Dublin.
The tablets were discovered during a joint operation targeting persons suspected to be involved in an organised crime group in the area.
The operation was carried out by the Coolock District Drug Unit and the Revenue Customs Service.
The male youth who was arrested is being detained at Ballymun Garda Station. Investigations are ongoing.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (3)