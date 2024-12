A 17-YEAR-OLD MALE has been charged in connection with a serious assault that occurred on Grove Street, Mullingar, Co Westmeath on Saturday.

He is due to appear before Mullingar District Court this morning.

The victim remains in critical condition at Beaumont Hospital.

A second 17-year-old who was arrested in connection with the incident has been released without charge.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions, gardaí said, adding that investigations are ongoing.