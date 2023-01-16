Advertisement

Monday 16 January 2023 Dublin: 2°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Dundalk
Teenager arrested following aggravated burglary in Co Louth
A man was allegedly assaulted by two males who had entered the property in the Dundalk area.
2.4k
0
1 hour ago

A TEENAGER HAS been arrested following an aggravated burglary in Co Louth.

The burglary occurred last night at around 9.30pm at a residence in the Dundalk area.

A man was allegedly assaulted by two males who had entered the property.

Shortly afterwards, gardaí located a male at a nearby location, and he was subsequently arrested in connection with the incident.

The male teenager is currently detained at Dundalk Garda Station and investigations are ongoing.

Anyone who may have information on the incident is asked to contact Gardaí at Dundalk 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Diarmuid Pepper
