Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 16 February 2022
Teenage boy remanded in custody over burglary at pensioner's home

A 72-year-old man was hospitalised after being attacked near his home in Celbridge last week.

By Tom Tuite Wednesday 16 Feb 2022, 3:16 PM
File photo of a garda
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
A 17-YEAR-OLD boy accused of a burglary at a pensioner’s home in Co Kildare has been remanded in continuing custody.

The 72-year-old man was hospitalised after being attacked near his home in Ardrass Lower, Celbridge, at about 9.30pm on 8 February.

A number of suspects left the scene on foot; one left the scene on a scrambler bike, which was stolen from the property.

In a follow-up search, gardaí arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of aggravated burglary and took him to Leixlip Garda Station.

The boy was charged with burglary of the man’s cottage in Ardrass Lower during the theft of a ’08-reg Husaberg motorcycle.

He was also accused of trespassing at another house at Ardrass Road in a manner that would cause fear and stealing a bicycle from that property in the early hours of 8 February.

He faced his second hearing at the Dublin Children’s Court today.

Garda Aoife Leacy told Judge Paul Kelly the investigation file is being prepared to obtain directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Judge Kelly noted the teen turns 18 later this year and said urgency needs to be applied in getting the directions.

The boy, accompanied to court by his mother and barrister, did not address the court. Judge Kelly remanded him in continuing custody to appear again on 2 March. He was refused bail following a hearing last Friday.

Garda Leacy said the teenager “made no reply” when charged in the presence of his mother.

She opposed bail due to the seriousness of the case and provided the judge with a document listing her objections, which were not read out.

She agreed with Judge Kelly that it was alleged that one of the parties was armed with bolt cutters.

Leacy agreed with defence solicitor Eoghan O’Sullivan that the teenager resided with his mother and had a stable home. He was also welcome to live at that address.

However, the garda said she did not feel that would be a deterrent.

Bail objection

The court heard the strength of evidence was a reason to object to bail.

However, the garda accepted the solicitor’s point that the evidence would be tested later in the Children’s Court or a higher court.

Forensic test results were awaited, the court heard. However, Leacy said: “these will be treated as a priority because of the seriousness of the offence”.

It was alleged the boy made an admission in an interview to being involved in an aggravated burglary. However, the defence solicitor said the boy’s case was that those admissions were “made up by gardaí”.

Leacy alleged the boy was arrested a kilometre from the burglary and he was on a bicycle stolen from a neighbour’s house.

She agreed she did not fear witness intimidation or that the boy would not turn up to court if released. However, the judge said he could not agree to bail terms.

Tom Tuite

