Teenager dies in crash on the Naas Road in Dublin

The incident took place on the Naas Road.

The incident took place on the Naas Road.

A 17-YEAR-old boy has died following a collision on the Naas Road in Clondalkin in the early hours of this morning.

The crash involving a car and a van took place at approximately 12.30am on the westbound lanes of the N7 Naas Road.

The 17-year-old male was the driver and sole occupant of the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

His body has since been removed to the mortuary at Tallaght Hospital. The coroner has been notified of the death.

The occupants of the van, two men aged 45 and 36 and a 9-year-old boy, were taken by ambulance to Tallaght Hospital. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The crash site and both vehicles involved have been examined by garda forensic collision investigators.

The road was closed for a period between Newlands Cross and and J2 Kingswood, but has since fully reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, particularly anyone with camera footage, to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 6667600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.