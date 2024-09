A TEENAGER IS recovering in Galway following a rescue mission which was launched in the water off Barna pier yesterday evening.

The teenager, believed to be a 17-year old male, was rescued after the alarm was raised shortly after 6pm this evening.

The Shannon-based Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 115 was tasked after the teenager was spotted in difficulty in the water off Barna pier.

Large numbers of swimmers availed of the warm sunshine along beaches in Salthill, Silverstrand, Barna and Furbo in Galway throughout the day.

The RNLI Galway Lifeboat was also tasked when the alarm was raised but they and Rescue 115 were stood down after the teenager was rescued by a member of the public.

Galway fire brigade and an ambulance also rushed to the scene but it is understood that the teenager was not seriously injured in the incident.