PASSENGERS ABOARD A flight in Australia overpowered a 17-year-old boy armed with a shotgun and ammunition as he tried to board a plane near Melbourne after sneaking into the airport.

Local police were called to Avalon Airport, located east of Melbourne, at about 2:20pm today (3:20am Irish time) after the teenage boy had entered a commercial flight armed with a firearm.

Officers believe the teenager managed to get onto the airport tarmac after breaching a security fence. He was dressed as a maintenance worker, photos from the scene show.

He then made his way to a plane with about 160 passengers aboard, Victoria police superintendent Michael Reid told reporters.

The plane had been scheduled to fly to Sydney on a flight operated by Qantas budget offshoot Jetstar.

“At that point, passengers identified that the male was carrying a firearm,” Reid said.

Shortly after boarding, the boy was overpowered by passengers and crew members on the plane.

Video footage, shared by several local news outlets, appears to show one of the pilots and two passengers holding the teenager shortly after his attempt to board the Jetstar flight.

A man has allegedly attempted to board Jetstar flight at Avalon Airport with gun. He was put into a headlock by a passenger until police arrived. #breakingnews #avalonairport #arrest #citizensarrest #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/elnAkrkSEu — 7NEWS Australia (@7NewsAustralia) March 6, 2025

“The male was overpowered by three of the passengers, at least,” Reid said.

No one was injured during the incident, and the teenager was detained by police shortly after.

Police later located two bags and a vehicle belonging to the teenager.

The Bomb Response Unit were called to assist with the bags as a safety precaution.

The 17-year-old from the nearby Ballarat region, remains in custody and will be interviewed by police.

Police said in a statement that an investigation into the incident is ongoing but “there is no ongoing threat to the community”.

Additional reporting form AFP