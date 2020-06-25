This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 25 June, 2020
Temperatures to reach high 20s today but cloudy and wet conditions en route for the weekend

Take advantage of the good weather today because rain is on the way for the weekend.

By Conor McCrave Thursday 25 Jun 2020, 12:53 PM
1 hour ago 9,352 Views 16 Comments
Sun-worshippers take to the beach during a spell of good weather in May.
Image: LEAH FARRELL; RollingNews.ie
Sun-worshippers take to the beach during a spell of good weather in May.
Sun-worshippers take to the beach during a spell of good weather in May.
Image: LEAH FARRELL; RollingNews.ie

TEMPERATURES ACROSS the country are set to soar to the high-20s today but forecasters say the good weather will be short-lived as rain moves in over the weekend. 

Met Éireann has forecast temperatures reaching the high 20s across the Northern half of the country today, climbing to as a high as 28C in Leinster, and even reaching 30C this afternoon in parts of Co Down and Co Armagh. 

At the same time, however, southern and western parts of the country will feel a little colder with temperatures not reaching higher than 18C and 19C in parts of Sligo and Galway, and down as far as Kerry. 

But with warmer temperatures comes further risk of thunderstorms and Met Éireann has  issued a yellow warning for the entire country from 4pm today until 9am tomorrow. 

“Very warm and humid today, with hazy sunshine, but scattered heavy, thundery showers will develop later this afternoon and evening, with a risk of hail and spot flooding.” it said.

“Maximum temperatures 22C to 26C generally, but up to a few degrees higher in parts of Ulster and Leinster. Winds will be light, northerly or variable in direction. The Solar UV Index will be high to very high today.”

Friday is also to remain dry and warm for the most part but showers are expected overnight and becoming widespread on Saturday.

“The outlook for Friday night is for clear spells with further showers. Lowest overnight temperatures of 11 or 12 degrees with light to moderate south or southeast winds,” forecasters said. 

“Saturday will start out with sunny spells and isolated showers, the showers quickly becoming widespread, heavy and frequent. A freshening southwest wind will develop and temperatures will be between 14C and 18C at best, highest in the southeast. Overnight lowest temperatures will be between 9C and 11Cand showers will continue through the night.”

The unsettled weather will lift briefly on Sunday but is set to continue into next week with a dry start to Monday followed by “unsettled spell with rain or showers along with westerly winds”.

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (16)

