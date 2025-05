TEN COUNTIES HAVE been placed under a Status Yellow thunderstorm warning.

Met Éireann warns that the possible impacts include spot flooding and lightning damage.

The alert is in place from 11am until 8pm this evening.

The ten counties under the warning include: Carlow; Clare; Galway; Kildare; Kilkenny; Laois; Limerick; Offaly; Tipperary; and Wicklow.

Meanwhile, Met Éireann has forecast that morning showers will develop over the southern half of the country and become more widespread this afternoon.

Some of these showers will be heavy with thunderstorms.

Light rain or drizzle will develop in the southwest this afternoon, with highest temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees.

Early tonight, heavy showers will continue in places, with patchy rain and drizzle over the southern half of the country.

It will become largely dry by morning with clear spells developing, though mist and fog will develop in places.

Tomorrow morning, mist and fog will clear along with any lingering patchy rain in the southeast, leaving a dry and sunny day with just the chance of a few showers in the south.

There’ll be highest temperatures tomorrow of 17 to 22 degrees but cooler near northern coasts.