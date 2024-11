SEVERAL MAJOR IRISH retail chains including Tesco, Musgrave and the Barry Group have confirmed that they will cease selling alcohol products associated with Conor McGregor.

A jury in the High Court civil case against the MMA fighter found last week that he sexually assaulted Nikita Hand in a Dublin hotel in 2018. A jury awarded €248,603 in damages to Hand.

McGregor later posted on social media that he intends to appeal the decision.

In a statement to The Journal, a spokesperson for Tesco Ireland said the major food retailer will no longer stock McGregor’s Proper No 12 Whiskey.

“We can confirm that we are removing Proper No 12 from sale in Tesco stores and online,” a Tesco Ireland spokesperson said.

The Barry Group, one of Ireland’s leading wholesale and distribution companies, also confirmed that they had removed several products linked to McGregor.

Barry Group is the owner of the Costcutter, Carry Out and Quik Pick franchises.

“Barry Group has made the decision to remove Forged Stout and Proper 12 from circulation to our network of Costcutter and Carry Out retail outlets,” a spokesperson said.

“This action reflects our commitment to maintaining a retail environment that resonates with the values of our customers and partners”.

Musgrave, who operate Supervalu, Centra, Daybreak, Mace and a number of other food retail businesses, also confirmed that they had pulled brands linked to McGregor.

Among the drinks being dropped by retailers are Proper No 12 Whiskey. The whiskey brand was founded by McGregor and subsequently sold in 2021 to Proximo Spirits for a nine-figure sum.

McGregor continues to promote the brand on social media. McGregor’s beer Forged Irish Stout is also being pulled from shelves by Barry Group and Musgraves (the stout has never been stocked by Tesco).

Several advocacy and support groups had called for companies to boycott the McGregor-linked brands following the jury decision on Friday.

Sponsors and brand partners of Conor McGregor’s need to consider what message they are promoting and what it says about them and their product https://t.co/jdCTalmw5Q — Rape Crisis Network (@RCNIreland) November 24, 2024

McGregor has also been removed from the popular video game Hitman since the High Court civil case.

Following this case, the developer of Hitman, IO Interactive, announced that it has “made the decision to cease its collaboration with the athlete, effective immediately”.

McGregor’s likeness and voice had been used in Hitman World of Assassination where he appeared as a character called ‘The Disruptor’, a billionaire MMA fighter based on McGregor.