CONOR MCGREGOR HAS been removed from the popular video game Hitman after a jury in a High Court civil case against him found that he sexually assaulted a woman at a Dublin hotel.

Nikita Hand, who accused McGregor of raping her in a Dublin hotel in December 2018, won her claim against him for damages on Friday.

The total amount of damages awarded to Ms Hand by the jury was close to €250,000.

Following this case, the developer of Hitman, IO Interactive, announced that it has “made the decision to cease its collaboration with the athlete, effective immediately”.

“We take this matter very seriously and cannot ignore its implications,” said IO Interactive in a statement today.

“Consequently, we will begin removing all content featuring Mr. McGregor from our storefronts starting today.”

McGregor’s likeness and voice is used in Hitman World of Assassination.

He appeared as a character called ‘The Disruptor’, a billionaire MMA fighter based on McGregor.

The Disruptor mission featuring McGregor was additional digital content that players could download and add to the Hitman game after its initial release.

It was made available for download on 15 November and was set to run until 8 December.

On Friday, Nikita Hand said the weeks of her civil case had been a “nightmare”, but that she felt vindicated by the outcome.

Speaking to reporters outside the Dublin court, an emotional Ms Hand said: “I want to thank all the women and men out there who have supported me throughout this trial.

“For every person who reached out to me – a card, a letter, an email, everything – it hasn’t gone unnoticed. Thank you, I really appreciate it so much.”

Ms Hand said she hoped her case will remind victims of assault to keep “pushing forward for justice”.

She added: “I hope my story is a reminder that no matter how afraid you might be: Speak up, you have a voice and keep on fighting for justice.

“I know this has impacted not only my life, my daughter’s, my family and friends tremendously. It’s something that I’ll never forget for the rest of my life.

“Now that justice has been served, I can now try and move on and look forward to the future with my family and friends and daughter.”