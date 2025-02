EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #HOMELESSNESS The number of people living in emergency accommodation increased last month to 15,286, a new record high.

Advertisement

2. #UKRAINE President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is at the White House today to meet Donald Trump and sign a deal granting the United States access to Ukraine’s rare minerals.

3. #THE CURRAGE Tánaiste and Defence Minister Simon Harris says he’s now “convinced” that Ireland needs a squadron of fighter jet interceptors to police its airspace.

4. #ATTACK TV presenter and fashion designer Brendan Courtney has said he is “not going to change” who he is after he was assaulted last night in an attack he described as homophobic incident.

5. #ROME The Vatican has said that Pope Francis spent a peaceful night in hospital, a day after it noted improvement in his critical clinical condition for a second straight day.