THE VATICAN HAS said that Pope Francis spent a peaceful night in hospital, a day after it noted improvement in his critical clinical condition for a second straight day.

After being admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital on 14 February for breathing difficulties, concerns for the pontiff’s health increased as his condition deteriorated into pneumonia in both lungs.

“As in previous days, the night passed quietly and the Pope is now resting,” the Vatican said in its morning bulletin on the 88-year-old’s health.

Last night, the Vatican said the pontiff’s clinical condition has been “confirmed to be improving”.

He also “alternated high-flow oxygen therapy with a ventimask” and underwent “more respiratory physiotherapy”.

Francis has also been engaged in “prayer in the chapel of the hospital suite”, has received the Eucharist, and has been at work.

But it said that “in view of the complexity of the clinical picture, further days of clinical stability will be needed in order to determine the prognosis”.

From his hospital bed, Francis has approved the canonisation of two new saints and has also been in touch with the only Catholic parish in Gaza.

Since 9 October 2023, two days after the bombings began in Gaza, Francis has been in daily contact with the Holy Family Church, bar a few days recently due to his hospitalisation.

The Catholic parish in Gaza this week thanked Francis for his support and wished him good health.

Francis has shown steady, albeit slight improvements since a respiratory crisis and kidney trouble over the weekend sparked fears for his life.

Nuns outside the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, where Pope Francis has been hospitalised since 14 February. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

But the improvement in his clinical condition will dampen speculation about his resignation or a conclave and signal that he is still very much in charge.

Prayers continue to pour in from around the world for the pontiff.

Despite his improvements, Francis’ near-term upcoming calendar of events is being changed. The Vatican cancelled a Holy Year audience scheduled for Saturday, and it remains to be seen if Francis would miss his Sunday noon blessing for the third week in a row.

Ash Wednesday next week starts the Lenten season leading up to Holy Week and Easter, which this year falls on 20 April.

In past years, when Francis has battled bronchitis and influenza in winter, he curbed his participation in Ash Wednesday and Holy Week events, which call for the pope to be outdoors in the cold leading services, participating in processions and presiding over prayers in the solemn period in which the faithful commemorate Christ’s crucifixion and resurrection.

Beyond that, Francis has a few major events coming up that he presumably would hope to keep if well enough. On 27 April, he is due to canonise Carlo Acutis, considered to be the first millennial and digital-era saint.

The Vatican considers the Italian teenager, who died of leukaemia in 2006 at the age of 15, an inspiration for young Catholics.

Another important appointment is the May 24 commemoration of the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicea, Christianity’s first ecumenical council.

The spiritual leader of the world’s Orthodox Christians, Patriarch Bartholomew I, has invited Francis to join him in Iznik, Turkey, to commemorate the anniversary, which he has called an important sign of reconciliation between the Catholic and Orthodox churches.

Before he became ill, Francis said he hoped to go, though the Vatican has not confirmed the trip.

Born as Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina in 1936, Pope Francis was elected as head of the Roman Catholic Church in March 2013 following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI.

With reporting from Press Association