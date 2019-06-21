The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #SPAIN: Police in Spain have arrested a British man over the death of an Irishman at a Costa del Sol pub in the early hours of this morning.

2. #SUSPENDED: A junior minister in the UK has been suspended after he was captured on video grabbing a female protestor by the neck at a black tie dinner in London last night.

3. #EXPENSIVE: Ireland is among the most expensive countries in the EU when it comes to buying food and drink according to new data from Eurostat.

4. #MURDER: The Defence Forces and gardaí resumed searching for a missing Portlaoise man this morning following the arrest of two people on suspicion of murder yesterday.

5. #HEATING UP: It seems summer is finally on its way as temperatures are set to rise above 20 degrees next week, according to Met Éireann.