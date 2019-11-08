This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 8 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Cónal Thomas Friday 8 Nov 2019, 4:55 PM
49 minutes ago 2,045 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4884642
Image: Shutterstock.com
Image: Shutterstock.com

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #GAY BYRNE: Family, friends and fans gathered in St Mary’s Pro Cathedral today to pay their final respects to the legendary broadcaster who passed away on Monday.

2. #SEE YE IN COPPERS: The owners of iconic Dublin nightclub Copper Face Jacks have decided not to sell after first listing the club for sale earlier this year. 

3. #DERBYSHIRE: The main suspect in the investigation into the kidnapping of businessman Kevin Lunney has died after he took ill during a police raid in Derbyshire in the UK.

4. #PRISON: The release date for the teenage boy who murdered and sexually assaulted schoolgirl Ana Kriegel is in June 2031, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

5. #BOIL WATER NOTICE: Irish Water has said it cannot rule out further repeats of large-scale boil water notices.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie