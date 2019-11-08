The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #GAY BYRNE: Family, friends and fans gathered in St Mary’s Pro Cathedral today to pay their final respects to the legendary broadcaster who passed away on Monday.

2. #SEE YE IN COPPERS: The owners of iconic Dublin nightclub Copper Face Jacks have decided not to sell after first listing the club for sale earlier this year.

3. #DERBYSHIRE: The main suspect in the investigation into the kidnapping of businessman Kevin Lunney has died after he took ill during a police raid in Derbyshire in the UK.

4. #PRISON: The release date for the teenage boy who murdered and sexually assaulted schoolgirl Ana Kriegel is in June 2031, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

5. #BOIL WATER NOTICE: Irish Water has said it cannot rule out further repeats of large-scale boil water notices.