Dublin: 21 °C Friday 31 July, 2020
The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Cónal Thomas Friday 31 Jul 2020, 4:57 PM
Image: Shutterstock.com
Image: Shutterstock.com

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #LISA SMITH: Former Defence Forces member Lisa Smith has been sent forward for trial to the Special Criminal Court accused of membership of the Islamic State radical terrorist group.

2. #TRAVEL: Ryanair has launched a High Court action aimed at setting aside what it claims are international travel restrictions announced by the government earlier this month.

3. #HOMELESSNESS: The number of people in Ireland in emergency accommodation has fallen for the fifth month in a row, but charities are warning that this welcome trend may be reversed following recent action by the government.

4. #RAIL LINE: Dublin and Belfast governments have agreed to undertake major study into the  possibility of a high-speed Belfast-Dublin-Cork rail line. 

5. #CYCLING: The second phase of the new Royal Canal cycle route was launched today by Dublin City Council.

