The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #LISA SMITH: Former Defence Forces member Lisa Smith has been sent forward for trial to the Special Criminal Court accused of membership of the Islamic State radical terrorist group.
2. #TRAVEL: Ryanair has launched a High Court action aimed at setting aside what it claims are international travel restrictions announced by the government earlier this month.
3. #HOMELESSNESS: The number of people in Ireland in emergency accommodation has fallen for the fifth month in a row, but charities are warning that this welcome trend may be reversed following recent action by the government.
4. #RAIL LINE: Dublin and Belfast governments have agreed to undertake major study into the possibility of a high-speed Belfast-Dublin-Cork rail line.
5. #CYCLING: The second phase of the new Royal Canal cycle route was launched today by Dublin City Council.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS