EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #RIP: The funeral of four members of the same family killed in an arson attack on their Waterford home has heard that their lives were taken “in a senseless act of sheer violence”.

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2. #ARRESTS: Three alleged members of a car theft gang were arrested in Dublin on Sunday evening after a chase involving garda patrol cars, a helicopter and the armed support unit.

3. #PAY DISPUTE: Formal talks on a new public sector pay deal are due to begin at the Workplace Relations Commission today, following last week’s nationwide strike.

4. #LEGAL AID ROW: The dispute between criminal legal aid solicitors and justice minister Jim O’Callaghan shows no sign of abating, with further disruption to the courts expected from today as solicitors escalate their strike.

5. #CONSUMER ISSUES: Farmed salmon are being fed on poultry, with chicken-fed-salmon likely to become common on supermarket shelves in the coming months.