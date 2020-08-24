The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #GOLFGATE: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is investigating the circumstances surrounding Irish commissioner Phil Hogan’s attendance at a controversial golf dinner.

2. #FALLOUT: Former Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary has resigned as deputy leader of Fianna Fáil in wake of the ‘golfgate’ controversy.

3. #GERALDINE MULLAN: A woman whose husband and two children died after their car plunged into water said her son Tomás and daughter Amelia were found clinging to each other when their bodies were pulled from the wreckage.

4. #PROTEST: Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that a barrister’s presence at an anti-mask event wasn’t compatible with her membership of an independent asylum appeals tribunal.

5. #INTENSE RAIN: Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange rainfall warning for 12 counties, after earlier issuing a Status Yellow rainfall warning for the whole country.