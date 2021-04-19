The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #EASING RESTRICTIONS: There may be “the potential for more” easing of restrictions in May than what has already been indicated, according to Higher Education Minister Simon Harris.

2. #BÓTHAR: Peter Ireton, the founder and former chief executive of the Limerick-based charity Bóthar, has been found dead in his home this morning.

3. #JENNIFER POOLE: A 29-year-old man has been charged with the murder of mother-of-two Jennifer Poole, who was allegedly stabbed to death.

4. #DEREK CHAUVIN: A jury is to hear closing arguments today in the trial of the white ex-police officer accused of murdering George Floyd, in a court case that laid bare racial tensions in the US and has come to be seen as a pivotal test of police accountability.

5. #ON THE DEFENSIVE: There has been intense backlash to the news that 12 of Europe’s biggest soccer clubs plan to launch a breakaway Super League, despite the threat of an international ban for them and their players from other tournaments.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Comments have been closed due to an ongoing legal trial