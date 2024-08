EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #WELCOME HOME The Irish Olympians have arrived in Dublin city centre where a huge crowd over 20,000 people gathered to welcome them home from Paris.

2. #MALTA An Irishman has been shot dead by police in Malta after allegedly murdering a woman yesterday.

3. #THREATS A man in his 40s has been charged by gardaí as part of an investigation into online threats made against Taoiseach Simon Harris.

4. #FINES Airlines and ferry companies will face higher fines for undocumented passengers from today, the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has announced.

5. #RIP Former Connacht rugby player Rory Burke has passed away at the age of 30, the club has announced.