EVERY WEEKDAY AFTERNOON, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day so far.

1. #JO JO DULLARD Gardaí are investigating the disappearance and murder of Josephine “Jo Jo” Dullard have this morning arrested a man on suspicion of her murder.

2. #TEACHER TIFF Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has reiterated his comments deriding the number of former teachers serving as TDs while also saying Green party politicians need to be “weeded out” of politics.

3. #COP29 Helping developing countries to fight climate change, both for their own sake and the rest of the world’s, will require ramping up international finance to $1 trillion a year, hundreds of climate experts and charities have said.

4. #DUBLIN CENTRAL Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch has arrived in Dublin to contest a seat in the Dáil in the upcoming general election.

5. #HOUSING SCHEMES Some housing market analysts have warned that prices would be pushed even higher by Fine Gael’s pledges to hike Help to Buy grants by a third to €40,000 and to expand the First Homes shared equity scheme to second-hand property.