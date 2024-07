EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #FATAL COLLISION Two people in a road collision in Co Donegal have been named locally as an elderly brother and sister.

2. #THREATS A man has been arrested in connection with online threats to kill Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

3. #JUSTICE SYSTEM From now on, those giving character references will have to be sworn in and, if deemed necessary, the author cross-examined on its contents.

4. #US POLITICS JD Vance says he will work for the “forgotten” Americans after being chosen as Donald Trump’s running mate in November’s US election.

5. #INQUIRY There were “several significant flaws” in pandemic planning in the UK before the outbreak of Covid-19, according to the first Covid-19 inquiry report.