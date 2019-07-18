This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 18 Jul 2019, 4:55 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #LISA SMITH: The alleged ISIS sympathiser has said she fears her daughter will be seen as a child of a terrorist if she returns to Ireland.

2. #STRIKE: Over 500 ambulance personnel members of the Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) are to strike for 24 hours from 2pm tomorrow afternoon.

3. #CITIZENSHIP: Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has promised “urgent action” after shock High Court ruling on citizenship applications.

4. #UH OH: The Irish economy is on the brink of overheating if current trends continue, according to a report from the Nevin Economic Research Institute.

5. #QUASHED: A man jailed for raping a woman he met after she became lost on a night out in Dublin city has had his conviction quashed on appeal.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing in one or more of the above stories.

 

