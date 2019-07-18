The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #LISA SMITH: The alleged ISIS sympathiser has said she fears her daughter will be seen as a child of a terrorist if she returns to Ireland.

2. #STRIKE: Over 500 ambulance personnel members of the Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) are to strike for 24 hours from 2pm tomorrow afternoon.

3. #CITIZENSHIP: Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has promised “urgent action” after shock High Court ruling on citizenship applications.

4. #UH OH: The Irish economy is on the brink of overheating if current trends continue, according to a report from the Nevin Economic Research Institute.

5. #QUASHED: A man jailed for raping a woman he met after she became lost on a night out in Dublin city has had his conviction quashed on appeal.

