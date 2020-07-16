The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #HOUSING: The temporary rent freeze and ban on evictions is to be extended beyond Monday.
2. #PUBS: Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said there is no guarantee that pubs will reopen on 10 August after the Government pushed Phase Four of Ireland’s roadmap back by three weeks.
3. #DATA PROTECTION: The European Court of Justice (ECJ) has ruled that a key arrangement designed to protect the misuse of EU citizens’ personal data when it is transferred to the US is invalid.
4. #APOLOGY: The Chief Constable of the PSNI has apologised to two journalists who were arrested and had their homes searched under a warrant that was later deemed “unlawful” by a High Court.
5. #HACKED: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has said the company feels “terrible” after a large-scale hack targeted employees with access to the firm’s internal systems and posted a Bitcoin scam to the accounts of high-profile figures in the US.
