Thursday 16 July, 2020
The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 16 Jul 2020, 4:55 PM
5 minutes ago 245 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5152090
Image: Shutterstock/Murat5234
Image: Shutterstock/Murat5234

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #HOUSING: The temporary rent freeze and ban on evictions is to be extended beyond Monday.

2. #PUBS: Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said there is no guarantee that pubs will reopen on 10 August after the Government pushed Phase Four of Ireland’s roadmap back by three weeks. 

3. #DATA PROTECTION: The European Court of Justice (ECJ) has ruled that a key arrangement designed to protect the misuse of EU citizens’ personal data when it is transferred to the US is invalid.

4. #APOLOGY: The Chief Constable of the PSNI has apologised to two journalists who were arrested and had their homes searched under a warrant that was later deemed “unlawful” by a High Court. 

5. #HACKED: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has said the company feels “terrible” after a large-scale hack targeted employees with access to the firm’s internal systems and posted a Bitcoin scam to the accounts of high-profile figures in the US.

Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

