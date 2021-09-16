#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 16 September 2021
The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o'clock…

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 16 Sep 2021, 4:53 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #DÁIL PRIVILEGE: Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has claimed Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy abused parliamentary privilege to make an accusation against another member of the Dáil. 

2. #STARDUST INQUEST: There have been calls for an urgent resolution to the impasse over legal aid fees for families of the victims of the 1981 Stardust fire.

3. #DPC: WhatsApp Ireland has launched a High Court challenge aimed at setting aside the €225 million fine handed out to it by the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) earlier this month.

4. #JEFFREY DONALDSON: The DUP leader has asked if a decision by Michael D Higgins to decline an invitation to attend a church service alongside the Queen to mark Northern Ireland’s centenary is a political move. 

5. #VENTILATORS: The HSE is expected to receive another €11 million in refunds for orders of ventilators from China, with more than €23 million in refunds still outstanding.

