The 5 at 5: Thursday

1. #DÁIL PRIVILEGE: Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has claimed Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy abused parliamentary privilege to make an accusation against another member of the Dáil.
2. #STARDUST INQUEST: There have been calls for an urgent resolution to the impasse over legal aid fees for families of the victims of the 1981 Stardust fire.
3. #DPC: WhatsApp Ireland has launched a High Court challenge aimed at setting aside the €225 million fine handed out to it by the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) earlier this month.
4. #JEFFREY DONALDSON: The DUP leader has asked if a decision by Michael D Higgins to decline an invitation to attend a church service alongside the Queen to mark Northern Ireland’s centenary is a political move.
5. #VENTILATORS: The HSE is expected to receive another €11 million in refunds for orders of ventilators from China, with more than €23 million in refunds still outstanding.
