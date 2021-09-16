#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 19°C Thursday 16 September 2021
Advertisement

WhatsApp Ireland fights back against Data Protection Commissioner's €225 million fine

The Facebook-owned company has launched judicial review proceedings against the penalty in the High Court.

By Aodhan O'Faolain Thursday 16 Sep 2021, 3:38 PM
26 minutes ago 1,118 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5550820
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

WHATSAPP IRELAND HAS launched a High Court challenge aimed at setting aside the €225 million fine handed out to it by the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) earlier this month.

WhatsApp Ireland — which is the Facebook-owned company’s main European arm — was fined after the DPC found it had failed to comply with its obligations under the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) on data protection in several respects.

The DPC’s investigation looked at issues including the service’s processing of data of users and non-users of WhatsApp’s services, and the sharing of personal data between WhatsApp and Facebook companies.

It found, among other things, that information provided by WhatsApp to users about how and why it processes their data was “unnecessarily ambiguous” and “ill-defined

Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon reached her decision in August. 

Initially, her office wanted to fine WhatsApp Ireland €50 million but was forced to increase the sum to €225 million following a decision by Europe’s overarching privacy watchdog, the European Data Protection Board.

As well as imposing the fine, the DPC ordered WhatsApp to bring its data processing operation into compliance with GDPR requirements.

But WhatsApp Ireland now claims that the DPC’s decision, which was made under the 2018 Data Protection Act,  is unconstitutional and incompatible with the European Convention on Human Rights.

Represented by Declan McGrath SC, WhatsApp claims that the DPC’s decision is flawed and should be set aside in its entirety.

The imposition of a fine of the magnitude of €225m, WhatsApp claims, constitutes the imposition of a criminal sanction.

The size of the fine constitutes an interference with WhatsApp’s constitutional property rights, it claims.

WhatsApp further alleges that its rights to fair procedures have been breached.

The 2018 Act does not provide for a full rehearing or a right of appeal in respect of all the DPC’s findings against it.

The limited appeal process contained in the 2018 Act only allows WhatsApp to challenge the administrative fine, it is claimed.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

WhatsApp claims that the DPC, which made the decision to open the investigation into WhatsApp, does not constitute an independent and impartial tribunal.

The company is seeking an order quashing the DPC decision and declarations from the court that certain provisions of the 2018 Data Protection Act are invalid and unconstitutional, and are incompatible with the State’s obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights.

The judicial review proceedings were mentioned before Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds at Thursday’s vacation sitting of the High Court.

The matter was adjourned to a date in October when the new legal term commences.

Additional reporting by Ian Curran

About the author:

About the author
Aodhan O'Faolain

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie