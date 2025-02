EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #KERRY Gardaí have launched an investigation following the discovery of two bodies in Co Kerry this morning.

2. #SPEAKING RIGHTS Michael Lowry has said he accepts the decision reached by Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy yesterday on speaking rights in the Dáil, telling reporters in Leinster House today that he “wasn’t surprised” by the decision.

3. #COURTS A woman who was raped, stabbed and beaten by a stranger who climbed in her bedroom window as she slept warned the man was a “danger to society.”

4. #MICHAEL SHINE Victims of paedophile surgeon Michael Shine fear being forced into a battle for compensation as a congregation of nuns is trying to withdraw funds that were specifically designed to deal with abuse claims against the State.

5. #SWEDEN Five people have been shot at an adult education centre in Sweden