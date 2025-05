EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #MICHAEL GAINE A specialist search team from the Irish Army has been called in to help gardaí hunt for clues in the Michael Gaine investigation.

2. #ASSESSMENT OF NEEDS Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the HSE is “not in a position to fulfil the law right now” when it comes to meeting the statutory six-month timeline for providing assessments of needs for children with disabilities.

3. #THUNDERSTORM Twelve counties have been placed under a Status Yellow thunderstorm warning.

4. #ISRAEL The United Nations today said it has received permission to send some 100 trucks of aid into the war-shattered Gaza Strip, as humanitarian assistance trickled back into the territory.

5. #TRADE DEAL The EU Foreign Affairs Council is meeting today to discuss the possibility of suspending a major trade agreement with Israel, as the UK has simultaneously suspended negotiations with the Israeli government on a new free trade agreement.