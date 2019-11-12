The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ASHBOURNE: A 29-year-old man has appeared in court charged with assaulting a woman in Co Meath.

2. #CAREFUL NOW: A new law which makes it an offence for motorists to dangerously overtake a cyclist has come into effect.

3. #DERRYBRIEN: The EU’s Court of Justice has fined the State €5m over its failure to comply with EU legislation that might have prevented landslides linked to the construction of a wind farm in the west of Ireland in 2003.

4. #LORRAINE CLIFFORD-LEE: Fianna Fáil’s Justice spokesperson Jim O’Callaghan has said it would be “beneficial” for the embroiled Senator to meet with Pavee Point over controversial comments she made on Twitter about Travellers.

5. #WESTMINSTER: Hillary Clinton has said it is “shameful” that the British government had not published a delayed parliamentary report into possible Russian interference in British politics ahead of December elections.