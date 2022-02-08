The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #GLOBAL IRELAND: For St Patrick’s Day, the Taoiseach will head to London and Washington, the Tánaiste will head to Colombia and Chile, and other ministers are travel to various destinations to promote Ireland and Irish interests around the world.

2. #DEFENCE FORCES: Military police have launched an investigation after a female member of the Air Corps alleged she was repeatedly sent unsolicited lewd images from a colleague, The Journal has learned.

3. #INSULATE: A scheme aimed at reducing the cost of retrofitting homes to make them more energy-efficient in the longterm has been approved by Cabinet.

4. #SHUFFLING CHAIRS ON THE DECK: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has carried out a reshuffle as he seeks to secure his position – and has made Jacob Rees-Mogg his junior minister for Brexit Opportunities.

5. #OSCARS: Irish actors Jessie Buckley and Ciarán Hinds are among the nominations in this year’s Oscars – two of seven nominations Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film Belfast has received.