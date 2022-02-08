#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 8 February 2022
Advertisement

The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 8 Feb 2022, 5:00 PM
14 minutes ago 248 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5677120
Image: Shutterstock/MnManu
Image: Shutterstock/MnManu

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #GLOBAL IRELAND: For St Patrick’s Day, the Taoiseach will head to London and Washington, the Tánaiste will head to Colombia and Chile, and other ministers are travel to various destinations to promote Ireland and Irish interests around the world.

2. #DEFENCE FORCES: Military police have launched an investigation after a female member of the Air Corps alleged she was repeatedly sent unsolicited lewd images from a colleague, The Journal has learned.

3. #INSULATE: A scheme aimed at reducing the cost of retrofitting homes to make them more energy-efficient in the longterm has been approved by Cabinet.

4. #SHUFFLING CHAIRS ON THE DECK: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has carried out a reshuffle as he seeks to secure his position – and has made Jacob Rees-Mogg his junior minister for Brexit Opportunities.

5. #OSCARS: Irish actors Jessie Buckley and Ciarán Hinds are among the nominations in this year’s Oscars – two of seven nominations Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film Belfast has received.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie