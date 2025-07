EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #FERMANAGH SHOOTING A third person has died following a shooting incident at a household in Co Fermanagh, police have said.

2. #GAZA Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that humanity is “shocked by what is happening in Gaza”, amid warnings from more than 100 aid organisations that “mass starvation” was spreading in the territory.

3. #FOOD RECALL Medical professionals are investigating the death of an adult with confirmed listeriosis.

4. #NIALL GILLIGAN A jury has found former All-Star and Clare All-Ireland winning hurler, Niall Gilligan not guilty of assaulting a then 12-year-old boy with a stick almost two years ago.

5. #CMAT Irish artists CMAT’s highly anticipated new single ‘EURO-COUNTRY’ had its first ever play on BBC’s Radio 1 yesterday evening – but there was confusion as the British national broadcaster appeared to have edited out the Irish intro to the song.